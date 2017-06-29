Ed Sheeran will perform 7 gigs in Ireland next May in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast! Tickets go on sale next Saturday, 8th July.

He will start off in Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 4 2018 – and he has launched a war against touts.

Tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a form of ID must be brought to the concerts or they may not be granted entry to the show.

Furthermore, tickets are not valid if resold, unless it is through Twickets - an official face-value resale partner - who have teamed up with Ed for next summer’s tour.

Great news to get rid of touts but checking the ID of 90 thousand people who will go to the Phoenix Park? It also looks like you won’t be able to buy the tickets as a presents either.

The Lions had a night off and they relax just like the rest of us...watching terrible reality TV.

James Haskell posted a snap on Instagram of his team-mates Anthony Watson, Liam Williams and Jonathan Joseph in bed watching something on a laptop perched on top of an ironing board.

Rihanna has been spotted smooching the face off her new fella in Spain. He is Saudi heir Hassan Jameel, whose family owns the rights to the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. He’s worth 1.5 bil, and used to date Naomi Campbell.