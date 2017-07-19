Boyzone have got Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith to write songs for their 25th anniversary album.

Bringing out the big guns lads! The album is due out in the next six months, followed by a tour in the Spring.





Colin Farrell has a new gig – he’ll be starring in the live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo, alongside Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton – and directed by Tim Burton!





Cillian Murphy reckons it's crazy his trademark Shelby-hair is being copied.

Speaking to Shortlist Magazine, he says he doesn't like the style and can't understand people asking barbers for a 'peaky cut'.

He says fans probably don't realise that the style was typical of the time because it stops the spread of lice. It's pretty sexy though:

If you should find yourself in need of immediate medical attention try not to fret – Katie Price could soon be on hand to check your pulse and whisk you straight to the hospital. She has told this week’s Heat Magazine;

“I’m training to become a paramedic.

“Yes, I am. It’s a five year course and you can work and do it at the same time.”