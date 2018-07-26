Ed Sheeran has set up an Instagram account for his cats.



The singer urged his own followers to check out the daily routine of his animals Dorito and Calippo.



They've already got almost 80 thousand followers (@thewibbles)

Saoirse Ronan’s new film has been criticised by historians for being factually incorrect. Saoirse plays Mary Queen of Scots in the film of the same name, with Margot Robbie playing her cousin Queen Elizabeth 1st. The film portrays a friendship that never existed between the pair; in fact, they saw each other as rivals.

Apparently in life, the 2 never met, communicating only by letters. Saoirse Ronan’s Scottish accent has also irked the experts – Mary was raised in France in her early years and did not have a Scottish accent. It's due for release at the end of the year.

Boyzone have a new and final album coming in November, and we have the first Irish play of their new single later on this morning! The album is called Thank You And Goodnight and the single is called Because (written by Ed Sheeran)