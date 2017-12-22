Ed Sheeran has beaten stiff competition (himself) to land the Christmas Number 1 in Ireland with Perfect, featuring Beyonce. It just pipped Eminem’s River, which also features Ed to the top post, and he’s on track to be revealed as Ireland’s Christmas Number 1 today (unless something changes drastically in the next few hours... in which case I will look really foolish.)

Speaking of Ed – Louis Walsh has said in the Irish Sun today that he has asked Ed to write songs for the upcoming and confirmed Westlife reunion! He has also asked James Arthur to pen a few songs for the lads too for when the Westlife lads get back together (which doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon).

While a fifth series was already confirmed way back in the Spring of 2016, how long fans will have to wait for Tommy Shelby’s chronicles to continue has remained a mystery.

Immediately after last night’s transmission of the Peaky Blinders season four finale, it’s been confirmed that there’s quite the wait for season five.

“CONFIRMED: #PeakyBlinders will return to @BBCTwo in 2019,” the Beeb’s official Twitter page revealed.

Also coming in 2019 - Mrs Brown’s Boys: The Musical. This is not a joke – Brendan O’Carroll has revealed that he is writing a musical and wants in on stage by 2019. The cast members who can’t sing will rap. Oh gosh.