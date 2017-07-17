And other showbiz

Ed Sheeran has made his Game Of Thrones cameo in the first episode of the new series.

He caught the attention of Maisie Williams's character as she rode through a forest on horseback and he posted a shot of his performance on Instagram after tuning into the show. NO SPOILERS though - this has been in the news for months so this isn't really a spoiler. K?

 

Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez seem to be back together! They went out for 5 years between 2002-2007, and over the weekend are said to have shared an intimate meal in LA, then sealed the date with a kiss.

She recently broke of her engagement and he divorced Halle Berry a couple of years ago

An insider at the venue said: “They seemed to be very much a ­couple. Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress.”

Soulmates!

 

Leo DiCaprio will soon be reuniting with his old friend Martin Scorsese for an adaptation of true-crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon; The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI. 

Sounds fun.

The book is set in the 1920s, and it’s about a series of murders in Oklahoma targeting members of the Osage nation who recently discovered oil underneath their land.

 

Adele has gone completely mute as she tries to rest her voice - even when checking out a potential school for her four-year-old son Angelo.

She was said to be using a "made-up sign language" while she visited a posh prep school in London this week with her husband Simon Konecki. She apparently didn’t utter a word!