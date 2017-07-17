Ed Sheeran has made his Game Of Thrones cameo in the first episode of the new series.



He caught the attention of Maisie Williams's character as she rode through a forest on horseback and he posted a shot of his performance on Instagram after tuning into the show. NO SPOILERS though - this has been in the news for months so this isn't really a spoiler. K?

Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez seem to be back together! They went out for 5 years between 2002-2007, and over the weekend are said to have shared an intimate meal in LA, then sealed the date with a kiss.

She recently broke of her engagement and he divorced Halle Berry a couple of years ago

An insider at the venue said: “They seemed to be very much a ­couple. Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress.”

Soulmates!

Leo DiCaprio will soon be reuniting with his old friend Martin Scorsese for an adaptation of true-crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon; The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI.

Sounds fun.

The book is set in the 1920s, and it’s about a series of murders in Oklahoma targeting members of the Osage nation who recently discovered oil underneath their land.

Adele has gone completely mute as she tries to rest her voice - even when checking out a potential school for her four-year-old son Angelo.

She was said to be using a "made-up sign language" while she visited a posh prep school in London this week with her husband Simon Konecki. She apparently didn’t utter a word!