Brexit is definitely the buzz word of the moment, and with so much uncertainty as to what it's all about about (and whether it's actually going to happen), the Gift Grub team suggested RTÉ air a special programme to help clear things up.

Miriam O'Callaghan was at hand to rally a few of the country's well known politicians together, to present an essential edition of Prime Time.

Taoiseach Varadkar is still sporting his sexy singlet, while Paschal is topless (this is how rumours start). Fashionista Mick Wallace offers some help in Leo's wardrobe department. Well he is all 4 Change afterall.

FG councillor, and former pugilist, Kenny Egan, has a couple of boxing references, whereas Willie O'Dea is more of a realist.

The host also has a 'British Person' on the dog'n'bone to give us their perspective on matters, but all that matters to them is their sausage.

To end the show, Miriam goes live to Belfast to get the views of some of the DUP MPs. They have the same answer to every question...and it's a club classic! #tune

Have a listen here:

