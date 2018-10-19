Emma Bunton has been announced as the new presenter of the US version of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great American Baking Show is back later this year, with Paul Hollywood returning as a judge and former NFL player Anthony Adams returning as presenter.

Emma said it was her “dream job” and that she had lots of fun with Paul:

“Paul is great fun. He’s got a great sense of humour. I did watch out for him, though. I know he can be trouble. Don’t look in his eyes.”

The fourth series of the Great American Baking Show will air on American network ABC.