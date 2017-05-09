A juror has been axed from the Eurovision panel after saying Ireland “has lost it”. Per Sundnes would have been in charge of the points awarded to each country for Thursday’s second semi-final which Ireland will be competing in. Brendan Murray and his song Dying To Try will be hoping to make the big finale on Saturday.

It’s all gone a bit pete tong for Brendan so far – he attended a flag balloon releasing ceremony on Saturday night and officials didn’t realise he was representing Ireland. They had to go searching for the right balloon and an Irish flag...looks like every official has written us off.

And in other showbiz news:

Gig announcements yesterday – Chris Rock is coming to Ireland on 30th September in 3Arena and tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Shane Filan also announced an Irish and UK tour – an indoor tour, just in case you thought he might rock up to Croker. He’ll be playing the Olympia on October 19th and tickets also go on sale on Friday at 9am.

Hozier and Saoirse Ronan are dating! They met and worked together last year on Hozier’s Cherry Wine, which tackled domestic abuse. They’ve been dating for a few months now – are they the most talented couple ever?

Good news for fans of The Young Offenders! There’s a new 6-part TV spin-off series on the way.

The Young Offenders became a box office sensation and was the highest grossing Irish movie of 2016, raking in well over €1 million. (And yes, that is the only film I have ever walked out of in the cinema - but every single other person I have spoken to absolutely loved. Check it out on Netflix and let me know what you think!)