Ed Sheeran is in town! Well, he’s waking up in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork (apparently) anyway, after flying in via private jet yesterday afternoon. He was spotted drinking in Douglas last night. He’ll be supported on his Irish tour by Ann Marie and Beoga, and his first gig is in Pairc Ui Chaoimh tonight!

He has apparently rented Grouse Lodge in Westmeath as his base over the next few weeks – made famous by the fact that Michael Jackson stayed there for a full year once. There’s a pool, a recording studio... it’s big. A slight change from when he stayed with his granny in Wexford when he performed in Croke Park in 2015.

He’ll be performing 9 gigs in front of 405 thousand fans over the next few weeks in Dublin, Cork, Belfast and Galway.

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 4th, 5th and 6th

Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields on May 9th

Galway’s Pearse Stadium on May 12 and 13th

Dublin’s Phoenix Park May 16th, 18th and 19th.

And in other news from around the world:

How much pocket money is normal for a 6 year old? 5 euro on a Saturday if she does her jobs around the house? Well, Harper Beckham must have been saving since long before she was born because...

David Beckham showed off his birthday present yesterday from daughter Harper — a £4,500 wine carrier. Sake.

Florence + the Machine last night confirmed details of hugely-anticipated new album ‘High As Hope’, which will be released on June 29th.

The first official single from said album is called Hunger and here it is!