Ewan McGregor will take the lead role of Danny Torrance in a new adaptation of Stephen King novel Dr. Sleep, the sequel to horror classic The Shining.

Apparently, Stephen King has given his blessing to the casting of Ewan.

In Dr. Sleep, Torrance carries the trauma of the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood and takes on some of the traits of his murderous father.

The Shining was actually seen as a box office disappointment at the time, went on to become one of the great horror films of all time.

Angelina Jolie has allegedly been ordered to allow estranged husband Brad Pitt to spend more time with their children.

Apparently, a judge in their divorce case has determined that the children "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and said "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

They have been issued with a lot of rules – Brad gets 4 hours here and there in London, and then on certain dates in July gets them for days at a time, with the onus being on Angelina to make sure they are delivered to LA to spend time with their dad... messy.

Taylor Swift is holidaying around Munster these days, ahead of her two gigs at Croke Park this weekend! She arrived in on Sunday and wanted to get a feel for Ireland and she’s been travelling around with her crew and apparently RIGHT NOW she’s somewhere in MUNSTER. Have you seen her? Call 555-TAYTAY