We can exclusively announce that George Ezra will play his biggest Irish shows to date, taking in three huge outdoor gigs across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland next year. Tickets go on general sale this Wednesday October 10th at 9am.

Here's where you'll find him:

20th June – Irish Independent Park, Cork, Ireland

21st June – Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland

22nd June – Ormeau Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

The announcement comes on the eve of George’s major 2018 European tour in support of his acclaimed number 1 album Staying At Tamara’s.

Check out this tweet for pre-sale access:

IRELAND 🇮🇪



Polish off your dancing shoes, because today I’m finally announcing my biggest Irish shows to date! Thank you for your unwavering support this year 🙌



If you fancy having the #craic with me in 2019, sign up for pre-sale access here: https://t.co/SzaA0HJDA3 pic.twitter.com/0ZKpxJaTxn — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) October 4, 2018

Absolute Paradise lads!!

Tickets from €49.90 including booking fees from www.ticketmaster.ie