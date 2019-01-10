It's being reported that the 2019 Academy Awards Ceremony, due to take place in 6 weeks, will not have a host.

Jimmy Kimmel, Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres and Whoopi Goldberg have all hosted the prestigious ceremony in the past.

In early December, it was announced that comedian and actor Kevin Hart would be hosting the 91st Academy Awards.

However just days later, Hart stepped down from the role as controversial tweets from his past resurfaced.

Last week he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and apologised to the LGBTQ community for his comments.

And yesterday he spoke to ABC News about stepping down from the role as host and explained that he has apologised profusely and will not talk about the controversy any further.

Numerous sources claim the producers of the awards ceremony will instead choose a variety of A-listers to introduce different segments.