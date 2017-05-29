Wembley stadium will host one of the most lucrative games of football in the world today, as Reading take on Huddersfield in the Championship Play-Off Final @3:15pm.

Both teams are hoping to follow in the boot-steps of Newcastle, and Brighton FC, by climbing back into the top tier of English football - which is reported to be worth a potential £290m ("HOW MUCH??" I hear you scream).

Hector said he'd give Reading manager Jaap Stam a buzz to see how he's feeling on the cusp of greatness. We may need an interpreter next time.

