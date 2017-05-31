Everyone loves our fun-size president due to his down-to-earth essence, and way with the people. Mr. Higgins has been a big hit online - cropping-up in numerous photographs that seem to be instances of spontaneity. But what if would could give you some exclusive audio that blows this theory out of the water? What if, in fact, Michael D is a social media guru who orchestrates all these snaps?

Thankfully the Gift Grub microphone captured the mastermind in action...but it wasn't the final shot he wanted...

Have a listen to the goings-on, in full, here:

