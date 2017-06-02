With the British and Irish Lions tour kicking off in New Zealand this weekend, Hector felt he should offer our listeners a sense of what it's actually like to be there.

Who better than ROG to give us some first-hand experience of such a tour. The lads will live in each other's pockets for a month, or so, and adopt the ways of each other's nation.

While ROG is very insightful, poor CJ Stander is muddled by the cultural explosion...

Have a listen to their chat here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning at 7am.