George Michael's family have asked fans to remove tributes left outside the late singer's homes.



They want flowers, photos and candles taken away for the sake of neighbours.



Memorials can be seen outside the properties in London and Oxfordshire, which must be a bit macabre for people who live close to his house.

The Irish Mirror has done a spread today on the latest celeb trend which is getting engaged or married after just a few months.

On the “Didn’t Work Out” side, we have Cheryl Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez Versini, Katy Perry and Russell Brand, Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes and Britney and Kevin.

On the “Still Going Strong” side we have Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford who dated for 5 months, have been married for more than 6 years and have 2 children together. BUT they were childhood pen-pals who lost touch (aww!) so there is a bit of history there.

Paul Simon says: stop mocking small men. He says there is a prejudice against small men and he has been mocked by his peers all his life for being 5 foot 3. In his autobiography, he says that Art (Garfunkel) once said to him that no matter what happens, he’ll always be taller than him and it still hurts 60 years later.