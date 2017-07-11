The King of Kenmare is on the road again, and this time, he and his twelve apostles head for Southeast Asia on "Francis Brennan's Grand Tour of Vietnam".

The gang battle through the clammy conditions and discover that there is LOTS on offer in that neck of the woods. We all know what it's like to be in a foreign country, unfamiliar of their ways - so it's a good thing Francis has the crew with him otherwise he'd be sucked-up and blown out in bubbles. They sample the local cuisine but end-up in a sticky situation... so the cavalry have to be called in!

Gift Grub just happened to be knocking about the area (business trip) and managed to capture their antics...

Listen in full here:

