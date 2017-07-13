Well it's that time of the year again where they dust off the covers at the prestigious All England Club, and open up the courts to the world's best players. However, this year, Gift Grub has being granted it's own exclusive tournament - so we've swapped the strawberries & cream for some bacon & cabbage and invited some of Éire's finest to compete. They've even created a special red button feature for us.

Leo Varadkar, Paschal Donohoe, Graham Norton, Marty Whelan and Vincent Browne - that's the most Irishness it has witnessed since it began in 1877!!

In-keeping with the Irish theme, of course Ed Sheeran had to do a song for us...

You can listen to all of the event here:

