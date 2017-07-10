What a weekend it was for the clash of the ash!! Everyone loves to see the underdog getting the upper hand, none more than our favourite GAA enthusiast (apart from Paul Collins), Morgan Freeman.

The man from Memphis was poised in Semple Stadium, with supplies in hand and eye on the sliotar. He witnessed some spectacular performances from players like Patrick Horgan, who also broke one of Marty Morrissey's records.

Then we had the Déise drowning-out the cats...for now.

Iano just had to get him in for the scoop...

Have a listen to the full review here:

