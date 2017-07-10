We all love Pádraig Harrington; he's been an amazing ambassador for Irish golf, and Irish sport in general...he just needs to learn how to let things go. We know it's tough for him seeing a few of the younger Irish lads on the tour, such as Gavin Moynihan, steal his thunder, but that's life.

Iano gave P a call to see how he was feeling after a steady, yet disappointing few days for him in Portstewart...and golf was the last thing he wanted to talk about!

Have a listen to their chat here:

