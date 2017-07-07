So the lads hit for Croker tomorrow (not together we'd imagine) to watch Coldplay rock it out to a full house. It's hard to determine people's musical preferences, but we didn't see any of these attending a gig like this; so Iano decided to give the lads a call and find out why they tick their boxes.

Roy feels that their song titles are connected to his life, while Bertie has one particular favourite. Davy Fitz has been unleashed and cannot wait to get back to the Holy Land...

Listen to their chat here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.