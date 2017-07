The 2017 Open Championship is taking place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Rory McIlroy told of how he needed his caddie JP Fitzgerald to snap him out of a miserable opening. At the 6th Fitzgerald said: “You’re Rory McIlroy, what the f are you doing?” and helped him snap back to life.

Padraig Harrington joined Ian in studio to discuss this in Gift Grub this morning......