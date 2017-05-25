As I'm sure your glowing face and lobster arms are aware - the country is basking in glorious sunshine, with temperatures reaching a sizzling 26 degrees today!

Now I cannot mention the weather without introducing Martin King. Captain charisma was on hand to give some pointers on sun protection when he was he was joined by a selection of our favourite Irish personalities (Keano, Michael D, Davy Fitz etc).

What ensued is invaluable life lessons through spontaneous song, that the Ozzie mastermind himself would be proud of.

Listen to their musings in full here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.