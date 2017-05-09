Hate it or love it, the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us *mini flags at the ready*. The first semi-final kicks off tonight in the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine.

Members of the Dáil are far too "busy" to head over, but they thought it was the perfect opportunity for a trip down memory lane whilst also telling Taoiseach Enda Kenny what they really think about his ability to linger.

Thankfully the Gift Grub microphone was perfectly poised to pick up their harmonies.

There was a massive reaction to this - here are some of the Tweets:

Ah here, I'm weak with the laughter.That was the best #giftgrub ever on @IanDempsey -A Eurovision special- Joan Burton's 'Why Me' hilarious — Graham Clifford (@GrahamJClifford) May 9, 2017

Have a listen to their renditions in full here:

