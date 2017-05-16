With U2 rocking the states on their Joshua Tree Tour - this is the last headline we expected to read!!

"You're The Best Thing About Me" is the name of their forthcoming song and is dedicated to Bono's wife Ali. You'd be forgiven to think that he came-up with the concept himself - not due to the words of Ireland's marmite-like media mogul, Eamon Dunphy. It wasn't his first time inspiring them either surprisingly enough.

Gift Joe Duffy was busy on the Liveline with multiple listeners claiming that Eamon wasn't the band's only source of artistry...

Have a listen to the chats in full here:

