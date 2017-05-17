Michael Flatley may have hung-up the dancing brogues - but the limelight is never too far away!

With the recent news of him writing, directing and starring (debuting I'll have you know) in a World War themed movie called "Til Forever", Iano invited the fast-footed philanthropist onto the show to tell us all about it.

Mr.Flatley spoke of his fighting ancestry, gave us a feel of what behind the scenes was like and wowed Ian with some whimsical proverbs.

Have a listen in full here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am