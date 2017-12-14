Music meastro, regular 'what's-on-TV' contributor, and all round lovely fella, Daniel O'Donnell called in for a festive visit this morning.

With the Christmas RTÉ Guide underarm, and a cheeky twinkle of mischief in his eye, we knew he had a couple of things to get off his mind.

If you've heard any of the Donegal man's segements with us the past while, you'll know he's fed up with RTÉ's television line up - and just because it's Christmas, it doesn't mean he's going to be any nicer.

Iano and himself have a quick look at the who's on the cover, before analysing some of the 'highlights' over the 14-day edition.

What we learn is that there's no SHORTTage of a man named Pat on offer, Fair City gets a much needed extension, the Pope is into Grime, and that a German war movie gets Das Boot!

Daniel does a few impressions for us, and he's quite good. Who'd have known??

Neven Maguire buzzes the show with a gentle reminder of what's on the menu regards him and RTÉ over the Crimbo. Daniel AND Neven chatting together?? Let the battle for niceness commence...

