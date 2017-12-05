The countdown is on people; the man in the red suit is revving up his sleigh, turkeys are running for their lives, and the bartenders of the world are quaking in their boots at the thought of the dreaded 'Christmas Party Season'.

Ireland is renowned for it's ability to let loose, so our Christmas parties are always colourful endeavours full of drunkenness, promiscuity, and usually, regret (you know it).

The head honchos at some of Ireland's main organisations are no different, as we found out when we went undercover with the Gift Grub microphones.

Over at the Áras, Micahel D and his crew have some special gaeilgeoir readers in to 'delight' them with tales of old. The Irish names cause a bit of confusion, but thankfully, the action finally gets going when Sabina arrives.

Fianna Gael's gathering lets Leo reconnect with his love of Canada, and a guest DJ burns the decks, whereas over at Fianna Fáil, their Santa is the main attraction as the imposter CLAUSes a bit of scepticism.

Meanwhile, over in RTÉ, the soirée is a rather lackluster affair as the Dancing with The Stars team seemed to have fleeced the place. They still have Tubs, D'Arcy and Dáithí though...

John Delaney is really going for it over at the FAI bash in town, until Keano turns up ready to crack a few skulls. His anger is shirt-lived though as he has his arm twisted by a pal, at the prospect of Qatar.

Have a listen to the festivities in full here:

For more Gift grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.