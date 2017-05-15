The last time we spoke with an Taoiseach - he vowed to step down after the Eurovision...ehhh...isn't it over?

Saturday night saw Salvador Sobral win the iconic song contest for Portugal, with his song "Amar Pelos Dois" (which means "Love for the both of us"), but it now seems Enda is adopting a bit of tough love himself.

Ian buzzed Mr.Kenny for an update and it seems there was a stipulation we all clearly missed...

Listen to the full denial here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.