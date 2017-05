It's almost crunch time for Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney. The two Fine Gael ministers have been fighting their corners at various debates over the last few weeks and go head to head for the role of Taoiseach. But, who will be victorious? Things got a little out of hand this morning and they ended up in the UFC ring.....

Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.