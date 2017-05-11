So the moment of reckoning is upon us; Brendan Murray takes the stage in Kiev tonight to fight for the honour of representing us in the Eurovision Song Contest Final!

In doings so - he will become a member of an ultra-elite, and highly diverse, group of Irish royalty (well kinda).

Having Louis Walsh as your mentor is a massive advantage, but poor aul Louis is having trouble keeping all sides going as he's trying to juggle more than just his new high-pitched protegé...

Thankfully Gift Grub have VIP access to the goings-on at the event and recorded it all...

Have a listen here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.