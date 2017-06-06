Gift Mini Marathon 2017
Nearly 33,000 Irish women took to the streets of Dublin yesterday for the Mini Marathon. Glenda Gilson joined Ian this morning to tell him how she got on and eh.....she got quite graphic.
