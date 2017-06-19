Cork delivered another big performance at Semple Stadium yesterday and secured themselves to place in the Munster Senior Hurling Final.

Rumour has it Morgan was at Cork v Waterford yesterday...! #GiftGrub on the way at around 8:10 on @todayfm. pic.twitter.com/PB4ESDCOTP — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) June 19, 2017

Morgan Freeman dropped in to enlighten us with his expert G.A.A analysis...

Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, every weekday morning from 7am.