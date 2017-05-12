With the new EastEnders spin-off series,"Redwater" hitting our TV screens this Sunday (May 14th), Ian wanted to hear from some Waterford folk on location.

One of our favourite soap couples (Kat & Alfie Moon) are reunited in this dark, gritty drama; where they come to this enigmatic Irish village in search of Kat's long-lost son.

Although the townsfolk in the fictional six-part series are not all that friendly - real inhabitants of the county, "Mossie" and John Mullane, were more that happy to have a chat about how beneficial the filming, in Dunmore East, has been for the Déise.

John may have even nabbed himself an appearance...

Listen to the full low-down here:

