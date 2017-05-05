Millions..and millions...and millions....so many noughts!!! With the Irish Rich List 2017 recently announced, it's clear to see that our lovely island has a wealth of wealth.

With a plethora of our much loved celebs making the cut, Iano wanted to give a few of them a buzz to see how they felt about raking it in.

Niall Horan can hardly believe his profits are soaring in the right direction, Liam Neeson is Taken aback, while Michael Flatley is down a few quid...and you won't believe the reason why!!

Listen to the lads chat here:

