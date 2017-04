It was a big week for Cong. The eyes of the world were on the small Mayo village as golfer Rory McIlroy married his sweetheart Erica Stoll in Ashford Castle this weekend. But, what happened behind the gates of the stunning venue? Luckily enough, the Gift Grub mics managed to sneak past security and get a goo at it all.

Listen back here:

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.