On the back of his three day visit to Canada, Enda Kenny is feeling very positive about Ireland's bond with the maple leaf.

"Who's your sexy Taoiseach?" came face-to-face with what it actually means to be sexy, when he met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau *fans oneself*. It's safe to say they hit it off from the word go as they spoke of the importance of Irish emigration - and what about those Star Wars socks??.

Iano gave Enda a shout to hear all about the excursion...and that awkward question...

Have a listen to the full conversation here:

