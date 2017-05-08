Gift When Enda Met Justin
On the back of his three day visit to Canada, Enda Kenny is feeling very positive about Ireland's bond with the maple leaf.
"Who's your sexy Taoiseach?" came face-to-face with what it actually means to be sexy, when he met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau *fans oneself*. It's safe to say they hit it off from the word go as they spoke of the importance of Irish emigration - and what about those Star Wars socks??.
Iano gave Enda a shout to hear all about the excursion...and that awkward question...
Have a listen to the full conversation here:
For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.