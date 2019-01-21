Last year, the internet went into meltdown when the official Twitter account of the Netflix show announced Olivia Coleman would be taking over from Claire Foy to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/EI7EBihFwn — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 5, 2018

And once again Twitter users are going wild over reports that The X-Files star Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in the next series of the show.

Unfortunately, it is likely we will have to wait until 2020 to see her take on the role of the Iron Lady as the 3rd series of the show is yet to air.

The released date for series 3 of the hit Netflix show is yet to be announced.