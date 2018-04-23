Gordon Ramsay promised his kids a big donation if they beat his London Marathon time yesterday.

18-year old twins twins Jack and Holly Ramsay ran yesterday to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, and they were looking for donations online when Gordon left a comment under their post saying “3 hours 30 minutes is the time to beat – 26,200 pounds in it if you beat that time!” so it looks like he would match whatever they raised.

Jack clocked a time of 4 hours 30 minutes, and Holly 5 hours 25 minutes and they have raised almost 30K for charity.

The Ramsays have been famously strict with their children; whereas Gordon and Tana travel first class, their children travel in economy and they have to earn their own money rather than rely on Bank of Mam and Dad.

Gordon was well into his 40s before he clocked his time of 3 hours 30 minutes so they have loads of time! And he probably made a decent donation...

And on other news from around the world...

Tina Turner was on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio2 show yesterday and she said that Bono sent her the worst demo she has ever received. She was asked in the 90s to perform GoldenEye but said that it sounded like Bono threw the song that he co-wrote together, before sending it to her. It was so bad, she felt that maybe he didn’t want her to do it!

She didn’t even know which key to sing it in, the demo was so poor. He admitted to her after that it was really bad but she was proud that she made something great out of something terrible. All together now, you're simple the worst, woo...

Anthony Hopkins has gone a bit mad on Twitter it would seem... he uploaded a video of him dancing to music and he looks like Hannibal Lector. It’s like what a 14 year old would upload to Snapchat... the caption is “This is what happens when it’s all work and no play.” The facial expressions!