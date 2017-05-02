The Guinness Light launch in the '70's...........

The ‘Museum of Failure’ in Sweden is asking the people of Ireland to help track down an elusive Irish item for their exhibition, a bottle of Guinness Light. The brew infamously launched in 1979 but died that a death.

Dr Samuel West, curator of the museum has promised a very expensive Swedish beer in return. For more on the museum click here.

We asked for more Irish suggestions for the Museum of Failure and this is what some of you said;

Every Irish Eurovision entry for the last 14 years

Hi Ian, you can put those Iodine tablets in the useless Museum. We all received them in 2002, 2 million parks were distributed, in case of a nuclear emergency!! Marian in Skerries

Eamonn Dunphys Chat-show

The Fibreglass Hurl Iano. Quite literally Shocking! Cheers Pat'

SIX – the band

CONTROVERSIAL - nearly every Irish teacher in the country {how can everyone in the country learn something for 14 years and not string 2 sentences together}

The Bertiebowl, Dublin's bid for the Olympics

Morning Ian Millennium clock & maybe even tayto chocolate could go in that museum

The reality TV program where people were sent around Ireland on a ship can't remember the name of it! Joe in Kerry'