In June 2018 Gregor will be competing in a race that will leave him completely alone for around 9 months at sea as he attempts to sail 30,000 miles around the world non-stop using only 1960's technology.



He's the only Irish entrant in the 2018 Golden Globe Race in which only older boats with limited technology are used.



-No GPS

-No Computers

-No modern materials like carbon fibre

-No Phones, internet, kindles etc

He joined Ian on the show on Monday morning to talk about the major challenge he has ahead.

