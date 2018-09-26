Guns n Roses will start making their first new album in 25 years featuring the original line up this Christmas.

Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the group two years ago and they've been busy touring ever since.

Guns n' Roses played here in Ireland when they performed in Slane last year.

Guitarist Slash said about the new album, “We want to do something".

"We’ve been on the road this entire time, we have another leg coming up in November in Asia, then we’re going to start looking at what the next step is going to be.”