Guy Garvey is to become a professor of songwriting at Manchester Metropolitan University.



The Elbow frontman has been described by academics as "the foremost lyricist of his generation".



He says he will pass on what he's learned from songwriters like Elton John and Robert Plant.



Garvey will give a masterclass in writing for music as part of his role.

And in other news...

Another day, another story of Kanye and Twitter. Kanye West has posted texts online sent between himself and John Legend where John urged Kanye to reconsider aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

KANYE NOT?!



'You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for,' John, who has been vocal about his distaste for the 45th president, wrote in his text message. 'As you know, what you say really means something to your fans.

'They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation.'

Kanye replied, 'I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.'

It did not end there as Kanye posted the continuation of their conversation as John urged him to: 'Think freely. Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love.'



All was not lost though, as the two lads seemed to laugh off the whole thing with John ending with: 'And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha', to which Kanye replied “I love you.”



Apparently they’re all going for dinner the weekend, pre-arranged. Ha.

Glenda Gilson has given up hope of ever being named Most Stylish at the VIP awards as she’s nominated for the 17th year in a row, without ever having won.

She will grace the red carpet at tonight’s event for Xpose and said winning is not a priority at this stage.

She says she kind of knows who will win each year, and it's never her. You never know Glenda, could be 17th time lucky!