So it's official lads, Gwyneth is off the market!

The Hollywood actress, 45, and boyfriend of three years, Brad Falchuk (who is co-creator of the hit TV music-comedy show Glee), said they felt "incredibly lucky" as they shared the news in a joint statement last night.

Good Morning America received the news where they said "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship". It sounds as though their past has served as an important education on love.

Paltrow also shared a picture of herself and Brad as the cover models of her magazine GOOP, where he gives her a cute, loving hug, along with the headline "In Deep". She also added an engagement ring emoji to the post on instagram.

The couple have kept their relationship out of the limelight for obvious reasons, but we guess they can kiss that notion goodbye now.

Congrats you two!

The Sexiest Soundtrack of The Year is Nearly Upon Us

The official track listing for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack was announced on the film's official Instagram page yesterday evening, and it has a little surprise in store.

Fans can pre-order the album, out the 9th of February, beginning January 12th, and it looks like an impressive piece of production. Artists such as Jessie J, Dua Lipa, Sia and Danny Elfman all feature in the musical background to the franchise's third installment, but it's the addition of a performance by Jamie Dornan that has excited followers.

The man from Holywood (Co.Down) has found a way to become even sexier by doing a cover of a Paul McCartney song called 'Maybe I'm Amazed', and according to reports you too will be amazed - at how incredible it is. Feck sake Jamie, give the rest of the lads a chance.

Here...have a listen for yourself. I think it's crap (not jealous at all!)

And Speaking Of Fifty Shades...

There were some serious shades being thrown at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, as several observant Tweeters so brilliantly pointed out. Dakota Johnson's reaction is quality!

We've all been there, you're on a night out, having the lols with your pals, then next thing...your ex (or even worse - your exe's ex) walks in, and the place goes from 'loving life' to 'get me outta here' in two seconds.

Well this is exactly what happened Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston at the award ceremony. Some footage from the back of the stage, seems to show Angelina looking to the table/floor, and all around, as she does her best not to look at Jennifer and Carol Burnett presenting an award on stage.

As we all know, it has been said that Jolie 'stole' Brad Pitt whist they filmed the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Though Angelina has never been convicted of the crime.

Now this may all be gossip getting out of hand, but the images do look rather convincing.

I'll let you be the judge...

Love, lust, and awkwardness...nothing like it!

