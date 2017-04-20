We all remember the trials and tribulations of secondary school; finding your feet, the coming of age, and all the other stuff that cannot be avoided - no matter how much you try!

Ian was joined in studio by writer and director of the movie, John Butler (whom you will know from "The Stag") and lead actor Fionn O'Shea *REMEMBER THAT NAME*, to give some insight into the storyline, the characters and why it's very important to "Hold the line and be yourself".

The film has cameo appearances from Ardal O'Hanlon, Amy Huberman and offers some excellent performances from other well-known Irish actors.

We went along to watch the special screening in Movies@Dundrum last night and we were blown away. The movie is understated (yet massively effective), real, thought-provoking and hilariously witty, with "relevant" being the word most used by the viewers to describe the story.

Handsome Devil is on general release tomorrow, Friday 21st of April, for the whole of the nation to enjoy. Get the popcorn ready because we highly advise it!!!

Have a listen to their chat in full here:

You can listen to The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.