Harry Styles' new album is out today. It’s called Harry Styles and you can hear the whole thing on Spotify!

And just when I started to think he is theeee coolest person ever, I read something that makes me think he is human after all. He attempted a stage dive recently and the crowd moved...and he fell on his face. Rock n’ roll.

And in other showbiz news:

Pippa Middleton is the most fun bride ever to watch in the press! She has enforced loads of rules which have horrified some - but it’s her wedding and she can do what she wants.

The groom’s brother Spencer Matthews is going out with Vogue Williams and she is reportedly not allowed to go to the wedding. A little embarrassing for both involved there, seeing as the “no ring, no bring” rule hasn’t been extended to Prince Harry, who will bring his girlfriend, Megan Markle.

Next, Kate will not be a bridesmaid. They’re saying it’s because traditionally, bridesmaids should not be married but it sounds like Pips doesn’t want to be outshone. The latest request of guests is now that they must bring a second outfit on the day. The pressure! It sounds really boring actually unless the reason is that they’re all going paint-balling or something.

Last night, Brendan Murray crashed out of the Eurovision semi-final in Kiev. It’s the fourth year in a row Ireland has not made the final. What’s the solution? Better songs? Public votes to decide who we send and what we sing? Forget the whole thing altogether?