Beyonce and Ed Sheeran’s single Perfect was released overnight and it’s tipped to be the Christmas Number 1. It’s pretty nice!

Paul O’Grady got married over the summer to Andre Portosino and he has revealed that they still don’t live together. They’re channelling their inner Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter. He said it works a treat – he’s grumpy in the mornings and wants to be left alone. And when they do get fed up, they just say “bye, I’m off” and go back to their own homes.

The Toy Show is on tonight so there will be loads of boys and girls around the country who will be allowed to stay up late to watch it. As always, they’re in for a treat – it’ll be all-singing and all-dancing with a few surprises thrown in. The theme this year is The Little Mermaid!