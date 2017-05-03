Harry Styles has revealed his second track from his debut solo album and it's called Sweet Creature.

He plugged it on social media along with a close-up photo of the back of his head and neck.

The album is out next week, and even though this didn't have the same effect as Sign of the Times, it's still a decent tune (maybe sliiiightly boring but could be a grower).

Apparently, Johnny Depp doesn't learn his lines and employs a sound engineer to feed them to him. I can’t decide if that’s genius or really lazy considering how much money he earns...possibly both.



The allegation is in court documents filed by his former managers, TMG, who are hitting back at him after he said their mistakes cost him "tens of millions of dollars". Johnny wants damages from the firm he sacked last year.

The case returns to court later this month. Here’s to more murky details emerging!

You know the way it’s Mariah’s World and we all just live in it? Well...she’s not immune to being told what to do, apparently.

Mariah Carey has had her phone confiscated to prevent her from contacting toyboy Bryan Tenaka, who she began dating after the end of her relationship with billionaire fiancé.

Bryan has been locked out of Mariah’s home and even blocked from re-entering by security, much to the relief of her team. If you behave like a spoilt teenager, you’re treated like one evidently.

If you're still disappointed you didn't get tickets to Take That on their Wonderland tour, don't give up hope just yet.

A limited number of Production Best Seats have been released and go on sale this Friday at 9am for the 3Arena, May 15 and 16. Ah production seats. Where would we be without them!