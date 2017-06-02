Today is a massive day for Séamus Coleman, for at a civil reception in Lifford, at 5pm this afternoon, he will receive the Freedom of Donegal from Donegal County Council. This is the county's highest honour and will makes him a member of a very select group of people (Packie Bonner, Daniel O'Donnell, Shay Given, Anthony Molloy etc.).

Hector gave the right back a shout to see how he's been getting on since that horrific injury on March 24th. He spoke of his recovery and how lucky he is to have so many good people around him. The 2 lads explored Séamie's trials and tribulations as a young footballer, and how he got to where he is today. He also offered some solid advice for all the young players out there.

The Ireland and Everton stalwart is a proud Irish man who thanks the people at home for keeping him grounded. He is modesty personified and an all-round legend!

We think he thoroughly deserves this accolade and look forward to seeing him back in action.

Have a listen to the full conversation here:

Our listeners were of the same opinion - here's a couple:

