Fresh from their heroics in the Czech Republic yesterday morning, Hector was privileged to be joined on the phone line by European lightweight pairs CHAMPIONS, Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll, and one half of the O'Donovan brothers, Gary, who won silver at the event. *rapturous applause*

The Skibereen superstars blitzed the competition with their power and clean strokes throughout, and were the fastest boat in every 500m of the race.

It was an unbelievable weekend for Skibereen rowing as they clocked-up 5 medals, with Denise Walsh winning silver in the single skulls and the infamous O'Donovan brothers getting a couple of silvers in their race too.

"Salt of the earth" is an apt way to describe lads - they're a laugh and a half too. There has to be something in the water down down there (besides the rowers). Big love for Dominic Casey!!

Hector asked them about their diet, their prep and what it feels like to be the champs...

Listen to the chat in full here:

